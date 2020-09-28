A total of 23 houses were destroyed and over 3,200 locals were recently affected by flooding due to heavy rainfall in Kachin state, an official from the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement told Xinhua on Monday.

Daw Phyu Lei Lei Tun, director of disaster management department under the ministry, said “23 houses were destroyed and 2,875 locals from 410 households in Phakant township were evacuated to four flood shelters and their relatives’ houses due to the heavy rainfall on Spet. 24 and 25.”

On Sunday, a total of 424 people from 97 households in Myitkyina township were temporarily relocated to six flood shelters because of the heavy rainfall, the official added.

The regional government officials together with the officials from the disaster management department visited the site and provided humanitarian assistance including essential foods and face masks to the flood-hit victims.

It was learnt that the officials from the disaster management department also educated the flood-hit victims about COVID-19 prevention measures issued by the Health and Sports Ministry.