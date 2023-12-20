23 people abducted by gunmen in eastern Nigeria

Nigerian police said on Tuesday that at least 23 people, including a district chief, were kidnapped by suspected gunmen who attacked a local community in the country’s eastern state of Taraba in the early hours of the day.

Usman Abdullahi, the spokesperson for the police in Taraba, told reporters in the state capital of Jalingo that authorities have quickly deployed anti-kidnapping personnel to the Pupule community in the Yoro local government area following the “sad incident.”

“Security officials are making efforts to rescue the district head and the other victims,” Abdullahi said.

Local media reported that two policemen attached to the district chief were among the victims of the abduction, citing local sources.

The suspected gunmen, whose exact number could not be ascertained, rode on motorcycles to the Pupule community early Tuesday and first headed to the district chief’s house before going from house to house to abduct other victims, according to the police.