23 players represent in Open Rainbow Nations Challenge Tennis tournament

23 amateur tennis players participated in the inaugural event of the Rainbow Nations Challenge Tennis Tournament ongoing at the Accra Lawn Tennis club.

The three-day event, which was organised by the Ghana South African Business Chamber (GSABC), under the patronage of the South Africa High Commissioner to Ghana, Madam Grace Mason, was to bring the international community and foster a spirit of networking and cooperation.

The open tournament saw 23 players represent 56 countries all over the world to compete for the grand prize.

According to Mr. Grant Werbber, the President of the Chamber, the competition aims to foster closer relationships with the diplomatic and business communities in Ghana in the post-covid 19 era, hence the need to organize such an event to navigate these uncertain times.

He said this partnership would go a long way to create jobs and support the economic relationship between Ghana and South Africa.

“It is through these networks that the GSABC enhances the commercial activities of current and potential South African investors in Ghana, creating jobs and supporting the economic relationship between the two countries.”

Mr. Werbber also said the tournament would help raise money to develop a collective program under the guise of the Rainbow Nations players to invest in the education of girls in particular, by giving out educational scholarships.

The tournament, which began today, would end on Thursday, May 12.