Tanzania’s anti-graft watchdog said on Wednesday it has arrested for questioning 23 pharmacists working in one of the country’s leading medical institutions over the theft of medicines and medical facilities valued at about 1.2 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 517,000 U.S. dollars).

John Mbungo, the director general of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau, said the 23 pharmacists were employees of state-run Muhimbili Orthopedic Institute (MOI).

MOI is an autonomous institute providing primary, secondary and tertiary care of preventive and curative health services in the field of orthopedics, traumatology and neurosurgery based in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam. Mbungo told a news conference that the 23 pharmacists allegedly stole the medicines and medical facilities between 2018 and 2020.