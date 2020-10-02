TC’S Energy Limited, USA and Sinohydro Corporation Limited also known as Power China International Group Limited have appended their signatures to an agreement that will develop the Digya national park in the Bono Region into a green city resort.

With an investment of US$11 billion, the partners are working to transform Ghana’s oldest Wildlife Park into West Africa’s biggest eco-resort.

Currently, Ghana has three major parks offering eco-tourism adventures; the Shai Hills, Mole and Kakum.Therefore the conversion of the Digya National Park into a green ‘Green City’ would open up the Bono Region, create jobs, enhance revenue for the government and deepen the development of the local economy.

The Partners bringing together the project will be fulfilling a dream that was birthed 5 years ago by the forestry commission in its effort to move from dependency on timber resources while pursuing the development of responsible, nature-based tourism to source for funds to further conserve and run protected areas.

The Director, corporate planning monitoring and evaluation- Forestry Commission, Mr Cudjoe Awudi noted that the partnership solidified every hope of turning Ghana’s eco-tourism into a world class standard worth emulating in other countries.

The project which is estimated to be completed in 7 years will be divided into 2 phases with the first phase concentrating solely on infrastructure to compliment the entire establishment of the city.

Legalizing the partnership agreement in a short signing ceremony, CEO of Tc’s Energy USA, Anthony Opoku reiterated that the combination of the partners will manifest the capacity, knowledge, technical know how they possess as well as the financial support needed for the execution of the project which will in turn create jobs and develop Ghana’s forest resources.

Country representative of Sinohydro Ghana, Zhao Wenjun, pledged his company’s support to ensure that it will meet the anticipated expectations of the project.

The Digya National Park is Ghana’s oldest wildlife reserve. It was established in 1900 but was gazetted as a national park in 1971.When completed by 2027, the Green city will have facilities including railway lines, security settlements, suspended water walks facilities and cruising, forest walk trails, golf parks, African art craft villages, bird watching facilities, natural museum, eco-lodges and luxury hotels.

The other attractions would include casinos, health SPA, meditation enclaves, children’s / amusement park, restaurant (local and international), theatre and conferencing facilities, movie zones, silhouettes (night clubs, discos, supermarkets).

Key witnesses at the signing ceremony included the 3rd vice chairman of the NPP Michael Kwesi Omari- Wadie, Board members of Tc’s Energy USA in the persons of Sir Charles Adjei, Ms. Ophelia Opoku- Ansah among others.