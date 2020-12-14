Twenty-four people were killed in intercommunal violence on Saturday in Batha province in central Chad, the Chadian government said on Sunday.

The clashes between the two communities, in the village of Achiguek, were caused by a land dispute, according to Mahamat Ismael Chaibo, Chadian minister of territorial administration and autonomous communities. He is currently leading a ministerial delegation to resolve the conflict in the village.

Intercommunal violence is recurrent in Chad. At the end of November, 22 were killed, including 11 farmers and 11 herders, as well as 31 others injured in Kabbia, in the province of Mayo-Kebbi East, in the south of the country.

According to local observers, intercommunal conflicts have become a major threat to the stability and security of Chad. They are often generated by land disputes, ethnic tensions, and the laxity and bias of local authorities.