24 elephant tusks seized in undercover raid in Namibia

Namibian authorities seized 24 elephant tusks in an intelligence-led operation by the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism (MEFT) and security officials, targeting a Zambian syndicate involved in transnational elephant poaching in Botswana through the Zambezi region.

In a statement on Sunday, MEFT spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said that security operatives intercepted the vehicle used to transport the elephant tusks but only managed to apprehend one suspect. Seven others successfully avoided arrest by fleeing the scene.

“A 37-year-old man was arrested and detained in Katima Mulilo holding cells and will be charged. He is scheduled to make his first appearance on November 27, 2023,” he said.

Muyunda commended the swift and effective response by law enforcement, emphasizing the country’s dedication to combating wildlife crimes.

“We are invested in pursuing perpetrators of wildlife crimes. We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to protect our wildlife,” he said.