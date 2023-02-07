24 Ghanaians to participate in African Road Cycling Championship

Twenty-four Ghanaian cyclists have been selected to participate in the forthcoming Africa Road and Para Cycling Championship scheduled for Ablekuma-Olebu, in Accra.

The 2023 African Road and Paracycling Championship would serve as a preparatory event for the 2023 African Games.

The wheelers includes Ghana’s number one rider Anthony Boakye Dankwa Boafo, Lawrence Adjei, Francis Owusu, Prince Akwasi, Ebenezer Frank Quaye, Emmanuel Sesi, Prince Kudufia and Peter Osei.

In the junior male category, Joseph Nii Quaye, Madjeed Abdul and Fredrick Barnes would compete for Ghana, while in the youth male team Abdul Sadat Abdul Nasar, Mohammed Farrkhan, Pious Mensah and Alfred Quaye have been selected.

The female under 23 and Elite category have experienced Commonwealth campaigner Erica Sedzro, with Mary Jane Pappoe, Rebecca Agana, Paulina Yaa Mensah, Haruna Nimatu, and Abigail Tettey competing.

The Youth Female team has Rebecca Dakleti, Priscilla Tsatsutse, Jessica Nartey and Deborah Adu. Four countries have already arrived in the country at the time of filing the report, they were Eritrea, Morocco, Algeria and Rwanda excluding host nation Ghana.