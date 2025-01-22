24-Hour Economy Key to Strengthening One District, One Factory Initiative – Ofosu-Agyare

Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare, Ghana’s Minister-designate for Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry, has expressed her belief that the implementation of former President John Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy could be key to addressing the challenges facing the One District, One Factory (1D1F) initiative.

\During her vetting by the Appointments Committee, Ofosu-Agyare pointed to inadequate access to raw materials as a significant obstacle to the success of the 1D1F initiative, which was introduced by the administration of former President Akufo-Addo.

The Minister-designate highlighted how the 24-hour economy could provide solutions, particularly through the promotion of agribusiness and contract farming. “I see the solution in the 24-hour economy,” Ofosu-Agyare said. “With this policy, businesses will be able to access raw materials more efficiently, and agribusiness will play a key role through commercial contract farming, which will solve the raw material problem to a very large extent.”

By introducing a 24-hour economy, Ofosu-Agyare emphasized that factories could have more consistent access to materials, allowing them to operate smoothly around the clock, which would, in turn, improve productivity and support the broader 1D1F initiative. She also noted the added benefits of the policy, such as tax holidays for participating businesses, further incentivizing the private sector to engage with the government’s industrialization goals.

Her comments suggest a strategic vision that integrates agribusiness with manufacturing, where sustained availability of raw materials ensures factories remain operational, ultimately boosting Ghana’s industrial capacity and contributing to economic growth.