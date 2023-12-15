24-hour economy must be based on ICT – Development Activist

Mr Kojo Duncan Kojo-Enumi, a development activist, says a strong Information and Communication Technology (ICT) fundamentals would be crucial for the successful implementation of the 24-hour economy being proposed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He said the proponents of the policy should envision and factor in formidable digital infrastructure to help open more opportunities for the youth for sustainable socio-economic growth.

Mr Kojo-Enumi, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi on Friday, said: “Formidable ICT fundamentals would play a pivotal role in driving the 24-hour economy, especially in fostering youth entrepreneurship within the IT ecosystem”.

He believed that the policy should draw inspiration from the days of “free night calls,” and put in place efficient measures to motivate the youth to stay during the nights and work to help develop the economy.

“Historically, the NDC has been recognised for its substantial contributions to ICT infrastructure development, which include the establishment of the largest Tier-3 National Data Centre in West Africa and laying an extensive 800-kilometer Eastern Corridor Fiber optic cable,” he said.

“This is something that can enormously drive the 24-hour economy agenda if it is being implemented.”

Mr Kojo-Enumi indicated that in an era of the emergence of Artificial Intelligence and data science management for electronic commerce, agriculture, education, governance, and health, providing a 24-hour economy would put the youth to work.

He said it had the potential to attract IT enthusiasts, both existing and new, to sharpen their knowledge and skills to undertake various useful initiatives needed for socio-economic transformation.