IMF Appoints Resident Financial Advisor For Bank of Ghana

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has assigned a Resident Financial Advisor in the Financil Secror Supervision of the Central Bank of Ghana (BoG).

The appointment of Leonard Chumo was at the request by the Bank of Ghana and fully funded by the Switzerland Economic Affaira.

In a statement, the Bank of Ghana indicated that Leonard Chumo would bring first-hand supervisory knowledge from leading Central Banks to bear on the operations of the Bank of Ghana.

