IMF Appoints Resident Financial Advisor For Bank of Ghana

By
News Desk
-
0
Bank Of Ghana
This photo taken on Dec. 20, 2022 shows the entrance of the Bank of Ghana in Accra, Ghana. Ghana has suspended the servicing of most of its external debts amid a worsening economic crisis, said the Ministry of Finance on Monday. (Photo by Seth/Xinhua)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has assigned a Resident Financial Advisor in the Financil Secror Supervision of the Central Bank of Ghana (BoG).

The appointment of Leonard Chumo was at the request by the Bank of Ghana and fully funded by the Switzerland Economic Affaira.

In a statement, the Bank of Ghana indicated that Leonard Chumo would bring first-hand supervisory knowledge from leading Central Banks to bear on the operations of the Bank of Ghana.

Below is the Release from the Bank of Ghana.

 

Img Wa
Img Wa

 

 

 

 

 

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here