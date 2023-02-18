Foreign Affairs Ministry Confirms Christian Atsu’s Death

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has officially announced the death of Turkish-based footballer, Christian Atsu.
According to a Press Release issued by the Ministry, it received the unfortunate news after 12 days of tortuous search for Christian Atsu.
His body was discovered dead under the wreckage after the horrific earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria two weeks ago.
Below is the Press Release from the Foreign Affairs Ministry
