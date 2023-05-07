The Management of the Ghana Karate-Do Federation extends compliments to the media and members of the Karate Do family.

The GKF deems it appropriate and with great pleasure to invite the GKF fraternity to the 24th Edition National Karate Championship – 2023 Media Launch on 10th May, 2023 at the Media Centre, Accra Sports Stadium at 10:00am.

The GKF anticipate to hold a modest but extravaganza event, and requests the media to charm the event with their presence.

The GKF gratefully seeks the presence and support of the media in promoting and advertising Ghana Karate Do.