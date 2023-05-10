24th Edition of National Karate Do Championship Launched

President of the Ghana Karate Do Federation (GKF), Mr. Nathaniel Johnson has launched the 24th Edition of the National Championship at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium.

He expressed that every thing is new under his administration and they are going to host a memorable and grand event on May 20th and 21st at the DG Hathiramani Sports Hall.

He noted that his administration is standing on six key pillars to make Karate Do one of the most popular sports disciplines in Ghana, and named them as unity, records keeping, management systems, development programmes, training programmes, promotion of the sport in educational institutions and creating employment for practitioners.

He said Karate Do is a very disciplined sport which can reduce crime and violence in the country if people are trained on self defence.

Mr. Kwabena Afriyie Poku, Technical Director of the GKF told the media there are many benefits of Karate Do that make one physically, morally, mentally tough and fearless.

Mr. George Slater Commodore, Administrative Manager of the GKF briefed on how the event would be held involving juniors, cadets and senior karatekas including females. He said winners will get medals and other prizes.

Two top karatekas, Sensei Edmund Amoako and Germain Vowotor performed a demonstration of Katas to the admiration of the media and guests present at the launch.