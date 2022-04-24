25 aspirants filed and vetted in Guan NPP constituency elections race

A total of 25 aspirants have filed and vetted for executive positions in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of the Guan Constituency, Oti Region.

The constituency will have its first set of party executives following its creation last year.

Three each are contesting the Chairmanship and 2nd Vice Chairman positions and two each for the First Vice Chairman, Secretary, Organiser, Nasara Coordinator and Youth Organiser positions.

There are four aspirants each contesting the Treasurer and Women Organiser positions and only one for the Assistant Secretary post.

Mr Frank Alvin Adjavon, a treasurer hopeful, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that he was an active advocate and campaigner for the creation of the Oti Region, youth leader, team player, advocate and community development agent.

He was ready to work selflessly, be transparent and accountable to the constituents when given the chance, he said.

Mr Adjavon said he would ensure fair and equitable disbursement of resources to party members including the grassroots and pledged to lobby for funds, opportunities and resources for the smooth running of the Party in the Constituency.

He appealed to delegates to vote massively for him for the development and growth of the Guan Constituency.