Twenty five farmers in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality were on Friday honoured at this year’s Farmers’ Day celebrations at Mim in the Ashanti Region.

They received knapsack sprayers, cutlasses, wellington boots, wax prints, motorcycles and certificates.

Mr Stephen Takyi from Nerebehi was adjudged the Overall Best Municipal Farmer.

He has 12 acres of cocoa farm, 300 ducks, 300 poultry birds and other food crops. He took home a tricycle and a certificate.

Mr Alex Abugri, who has 17 acres of cocoa farm, was adjudged the Best Cocoa Farmer.

He received a motorbike, five pieces of wax print, knapsack sprayer, a pair of Wellington boots, cutlasses and a certificate.

Mr Michael Amoah Awuku, the Municipal Chief Executive, praised farmers in the Municipality for the hard work and dedication, which had ensured continuous food supply in the area.

He said as part of efforts to support the planting for exports and rural development, the Assembly had distributed 42,000 oil-palm seedlings and 3000 coconut seedlings to farmers.

Mr Daniel Peprah, the Municipal Director of Food and Agriculture, said the planting for food and jobs and other related policies had helped to increase food production in the area.

He stressed the need for Ghanaians to eat local foods to encourage farmers to produce more to enhance national food security.