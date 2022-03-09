25 Ghanaians Undergo IFBB Judges, Fitness Coaches Course

A total of 25 Ghanaians have successfully completed the maiden edition of the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) Judges and Coaches Course.

The participants, drawn from various gyms and fitness institution across the country received IFBB certification to promote and develop the sport in and around their locality.

The two-day course, which was held at the Accra Sports Stadium, was organised by the president of the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA), Mr. Abdul Hayye Yartey.

Resource person for the course was Spanish IFBB Professional Elite Pro Judge, Victor Hernandez Rodriguez, who took them through the theories at the stadium and later went to the Fitpro Gym for some practical lessons.

Mr. Yartey speaking after the event shared his excitement having been the first country to host such an event and also how Bodybuilding was gradually developing in Ghana.

“I am particularly happy that as an association we have managed to put this program together for our executives, judges and the general public. The sport is growing very fast in this country and we need more awareness on it as well as its programs for all those who are connected to it one way or the other,” he noted.