25 needy students receive scholarship from Otumfuo Foundation

The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation has presented scholarship packages worth GHc102,809.06 to 25 brilliant but needy students in various tertiary institutions in the country.

The beneficiary students are pursuing various Science, Technology, Mathematics and Engineering (STEM) courses at the university.

Nana Professor Oheneba Boakye Agyei Woahene II, Otumfuo Hiahene and Chairman of the Board of the Foundation, who made the presentations in Kumasi, said the Foundation would continue to support the training of the needed human resources in the science, engineering and technology sector to speed up the country’s development.

He said Ghana needed people with the requisite knowledge, skills and expertise in science and engineering to propel the country’s socio-economic transformation and development.

Oheneba Boakye Agyei appealed to individuals and corporate organizations to support the Foundation to enable it to complement the efforts of the government in the training of the requisite technical manpower for the country’s development.

Nana Afia Kobi Prempeh, Executive Director of the Foundation, advised the beneficiaries to continue to study hard to be able to achieve their academic objectives.

She said the Foundation would continue to support the delivery of quality education at all levels across the country.