25 people prosecuted for environmental-sanitation-related offences

Twenty-five people in the Krowor Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have over the last two years been prosecuted for various environmental-sanitation offences.

Mr. Abdul-Wahab Abukari, the Environmental Officer in-charge of Sanitation, said the offences ranged from noise pollution to dumping refuse at unauthorised places.

“The main challenging issue in the area is with waste management,” he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Accra, saying the Assembly had commenced sensitising the people to be responsible in respect of the way they dumped refuse.

Mr. Abukari bemoaned the inadequacy of environmental-sanitation officers in the Municipality, saying, currently the ratio of an officer to public stood at 1:1000 instead of 1:700.

This, according to him, had made the monitoring of environmental-sanitation practices difficult. The Krowor Municipality is one of the 261 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in Ghana, and forms part of the 29 MMDAs in the Greater Accra Region.

The population of the Municipality, according to the 2021 Population and Housing Census, stands at 143,012 with 70,735 males and 72,277 females.

Mr. Abukari cautioned the people to desist from practices that worsened the sanitation situation in the area.