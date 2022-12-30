25 Somali police officers sharpen skills on human rights

Twenty-five Somali police officers have wrapped up a ten-day training to equip them with the vital knowledge and skills to respect and protect the rights of citizens in the country.

The Training of Trainers (ToT) which was facilitated by the police component of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) saw participants taken through a number of modules including an introduction to human rights, international human rights, Islam, and use of force and police professional standards, among others.

“Training and supporting the Somali Police Force (SPF) is one of the strategies of ATMIS to achieve the objectives in line with the mandate and the revised Concept of Operations (CONOPs) of assisting the Somali security forces to provide security to create a safe and secure environment for peacebuilding and reconciliation,” ATMIS Police Acting Training Coordinator Sarah Kabaso said in a statement issued on Wednesday evening in the capital, Mogadishu.

Kabaso said the training, which was attended by police officers drawn from various departments, seeks to build a competent pool of trainers, who will in turn train 300 regional officers in Hirshabelle State to entrench the rule of law and ensure peace and stability in the region. Kabaso said the training came at a time when ATMIS is preparing to hand over full security responsibilities to the Somali security forces (SSF).

Director General of the Federal Ministry of Internal Security Yusuf Ali Mohamed said the training on human rights is in line with the capacity-building mandate of the ministry. “This is not the first training we are conducting. It is one of the numerous trainings that have been conducted for the SPF to improve their capacity by enhancing their knowledge on human rights to enable them to respect and promote human rights when executing their duties,” Ali said.

The ministry has already begun preparations to deploy the trainers to Hirshabelle State, where they will conduct human rights training for the regional forces. Enditem