25 Suspected Bandits Killed, 7 Kidnapped Victims Freed in Military Operation in Zamfara, Nigeria

At least 25 suspected bandits were killed and 18 others injured during a recent anti-terror operation by troops in Nigeria’s northwestern state of Zamfara, the military said.

Troops successfully dismantled suspected hideouts of bandits in the Shinkafi local government area during the operation, supported by air troops, on Friday, said Abubakar Abdullahi, spokesman for the military in Zamfara, in a statement obtained Monday by Xinhua.

“Some of the bandits’ camps cleared include that of Bello Turji and Mallam Ila,” the statement said, noting the bandits’ leaders as two of the “most wanted” criminals in the West African country.

Additionally, seven kidnapped victims were freed from the bandits’ camps during the operation, according to the military statement.