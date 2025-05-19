250 Christians Benefit From ‘My Second Chance Conference’

Christian leaders and church workers in the country have been advised to occasionally refresh their knowledge in their accepted calls to enable them to behave professionally at all times, prioritize serving others, and strive to glorify God in all they do.

These pieces of advice were given during a two-day conference dubbed “My Second Chance Conference” that attracted 250 gospel preachers in the country.

Rev. Dr. Melanie Adina Hamilton, a woman of African descent from the United Kingdom, organised the event at Gomoa Nyanyano in the Central Region.

She conceived the idea of organising such a conference when she first visited Ghana in 2016.

Reverend Dr. Melanie Adina Hamilton and her team rounded off the event by donating 32 suitcases of relief items to needy institutions in the country.

According to her, the move reminds the needy of God’s care for their lives.

She pleaded with all religious leaders in the country to preach for peace, explaining that the United Kingdom would not have gotten to its present level of development if it had not given peace a chance. She urged them to guide and influence others through their faith and actions.

Reverend Dr. William Baako urged team-building among the clergy to upskill, foster collaboration, and unity.

She advised the cleric to eschew materialism and all forms of immorality and preach the true gospel of Christ to win souls for God.

Prophet Kweku Anaful, who hosted the conference, told the press he was optimistic the programme would help address unprofessional conduct such as false prophesies, partisan politics, and the like, and prevent servants of God from deviating from their calling.

Prophet Kweku Anaful advised the youth to reduce the rate at which they abuse drugs, saying drugs such as “Red”, marijuana, tramadol, cocaine, and alcohol will have negative effects on their health in the future.

Reverend Melanie Adina Hamilton and her team received citations of honour, and each participant also received an attendance certificate.