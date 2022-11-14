250 Girls Graduate Under SWIDA Project

Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA) Academy has graduated 250 Female’s Leadership Mentorship in Tamale as part of capacity building for girls empowerment.

The graduation ceremony held in Tamale was part of the SWIDA Flagship Leadership initiative under Women’s Voice & Leadership (WVL) Project supported by Plan International Ghana and the Global Affairs Canada.

Ms Khadijah Abudui-Samed, WVL Project Lead said the project aimed at enhancing the leadership capacity of girls and women.

She said the first edition was run in 2021 in collaboration with the University for Development Studies (UDS) Women Commission’s Office and the Girl Child International (USA) which 100 mentees were graduated after three months of intensive mentorship from seasoned mentors.

She noted that his year graduate mentees spanning from six tertiary educational campuses in Ghana with four months intensive mentorship from seasoned mentors.

Mrs. Hajia Alima Sagito Saeed, the Excecutive Director of SWIDA-GHANA advised the graduands to focus on teamwork and should be motivated by challenges.

She added that the graduands should be female leaders on positions to influence as role models to other girls in their society.

Mr Eric Ayaba, the Northern Sector Manager of Plan International Ghana urged the graduands to be bold and innovative in their activities.

He advised them to provide a different set of skills and imaginative perspectives starting from their institutions.