250 pints of blood collected for hospitals in Ketu district

Members of Rotary Club across the country, on Saturday held a strategic blood donation exercise at, Amedzofe in the Ho West District of the Volta Region, to support blood banks of hospitals in the Ketu district.

The initiative was led by the Rotary club of Ho, and over 500 members from more than 30 clubs cut through incessant rainfall at the Amedzofe College of Education to collect the life fluid.

Hundreds of community members and students at the College braced the rain to support the harvest, which offered free screenings for eyesight, Type B diabetes, and free drugs.

Kweku Darko, Lab Manager of the Ketu South Municipal Hospital, said the donation would go a long way to support anemic conditions, and help maintain successes with maternal care.

He said the need for blood in managing emergencies from motor accidents remained high and urged the public to consider blood donation an infinity act.

The lab manager narrated how the donation would be prepared into different blood products and said would undergo a series of tests to ensure stock was well utilized.

Simon Fafali Awumey, President of the Rotary Club of Ho, said the initiative aligned with the ideals of the Club, and would help address health needs of the various communities.

He said the Club had over the past three decades etched a name for itself in community support, helping provide needed facilities to deprived communities in over 200 projects across Volta and Oti.

The President said its interventions in the health sector advanced and had recently provided a mobile clinic van to the Ho Teaching Hospital among other bold initiatives facilitated by the Rotary Global Fund, adding that through strong collaboration with various stakeholders including the Assemblies, its successes in community development had been sustained.

He said the choice of Amedzofe for the blood donation exercise also helped the Club support efforts at promoting tourism in the Region.

The Clubs were joined by sister association, Lions Club, and members of Rotary clubs in Togo and the US.

Several of the members risked blinding fog and drenched trails to visit some tourist attractions in the area, including mount Gemi, a canopy walkway, and a waterfall.

Andrews Ofosuhene, Co-Chair of Rotary Ghana, commended the initiative, and said should be emulated by site clubs, hoping also that other areas of focus for the Club would receive similar support.

Nehemiah Attigah, head of the Accra Golden Lions Club, said both clubs shared near identical focus, and had nurtured a working relationship along community support initiatives over the years.

He also commended the initiative and the choice of locality, saying Amedzofe remained a strategic place for tourism promotion.

Susana Delalai Kudjoe, a member of the Ho Club, said the attendance and endurance was impressive, and commended all for working to ensure the exercise help bring the much-needed health services closer to many in the summit community.

“Let us do this together. Let us keep on addressing issues of society. Let us keep doing good for humanity” she said.

A presidential ball was held Saturday night in Ho to help raise funds for the Global Grant, and was attended by notable individuals, members, and non-members.

There, the Ho Club President relaunched the Rotary Club Educational Awards Scheme, and a flagship project for the Rotary year, a 30-Unit Computer lab Project for Dodome Avexa Primary and JHS schools in the Ho West District.

Rotary has over 1.4 million members worldwide, and more than 50 clubs in Ghana.