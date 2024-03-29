You Are A True Parliamentary Scholar – Professor Sulaiman Praises Joe Ghartey

Source: Tarlue Melvin

Professor Abubakar O. Sulaiman, the Director General of the National Institute For Legislative & Democratic Studies (NILDS), which is a part of the National Assembly of Nigeria, has described Ghana’s former Deputy Speaker of Parliament and ex-Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Hon. Joe Ghartey, as a true Parliamentary Scholar on the African continent.

Professor Abubakar O. Sulaiman made the remarks after listening to Hon. Ghartey during a public lecture he delivered in Abuja, Nigeria recently.

According to the Nigerian,

he had come to the presentation originally intending to spend a few minutes, but he had become so enthralled by Hon. Ghartey’s delivery that he stayed to the end.

He said he was a former Minister of Planning of the Federal Republic of Nigeria he had also held several positions in the public sector, and listening to Hon Ghartey it became clear to him that Ho. Ghartey was a man of great experience. He also stated that several unique aspects of Ghana’s Constitution were worthy of study and emulation. He concluded by emphasising the importance of Parliaments in democracy.

He said Hon Joe Ghartey was the first international Parliamentary Scholar who had been invited to give a lecture at their degree and post-graduate degree awarding institution which was established by an Act of Parliament and which was an integral part of the National Assembly of Nigeria.

Former Deputy Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament and former attorney-general and Minister of Justice, Hon Joe Ghartey held his audience spellbound for close to three hours when he addressed them on Ghana’s Parliament in Abuja Nigeria on Monday, 25, March 2024.

Hon. Ghartey who was invited by the National Institute for Legislative & Democratic Studies of the National Assembly of Nigeria, to deliver a lecture on ‘The Parliament of Ghana’ to postgraduate students undertaking the module, Modern Parliaments, mesmerized the packed audience with his in-depth knowledge of the workings of Parliamentary systems.

Relying on his own experience as a five-term legislator of Ghana’s Parliament, Hon. Ghartey brought his presentation alive through the several examples he gave on the issues he addressed.

He spoke about the legislature during the colonial era, saying that it was mainly advisory and did not have the characteristics of a modern parliament.

Hon Ghartey then spoke about the immediate post-independence era, focusing on the role of the legislature under the Independence Constitution, the 1960, First Republican Constitution, and also touched on the 1964 amendment to the 1960 Constitution, which made Ghana a One Party State and banned all political party except the Convention Peoples Party.

He then compared and contrasted the provisions of the 1969 Constitution and the 1979 Constitution, emphasising the provisions of Parliament.

The provisions of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, which is currently in force, were discussed in detail by Hon. Ghartey.

Hon. Ghartey also discussed the various roles of Parliament including; representational, legislative, financial, oversight, and development.