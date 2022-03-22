25th Anniversary Bright Media Awards: MTN Ghana Honours Journalists

MTN Ghana has presented prizes to winners of its 25th Anniversary Bright Media Awards Competition which was organised for journalists in Ghana to write stories about the 25 years of MTN’s journey in Ghana.

The awards ceremony was held at Alisa Hotel in Accra during which 12 journalists were presented with awards for coming tops in the various categories of the competition.

A 3 member jury made up of Nana Kwasi Gyan Apenteng, a former Chair of the National Media Commission, Augustina Aforo Yeboah- former and first Female Editor Of The Spectator Newspaper and Maximus Ametorgoh a Digital Media Analyst, reviewed works submitted by over 70 journalists across the country.

The entries received focused on MTN’s technological innovations, contribution to national development as well as other initiatives that has resulted in the transformation of livelihoods.

Mr. Samuel Dowuona, editor of TechGh24 online emerged the overall winner of the competition. For his prize he took home a plague, a MacBook and a learning and development package worth GHC10,000.

Ama Achiaa Baafi (Graphic), Thomas Tetteh (Dynamite Fm), Samuel Dowuona and Francisca Arhin (GHOne) emerged category winners for Print, Radio, Online and Television categories respectively and they also took home a plaque, laptop, and a learning development package worth GHC7,000.

The runners up of the various categories received digital devices and up to GHC 5,000 worth of learning and development package. Full list of winners below.

Addressing guests at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh appreciated the media in Ghana for their various contributions that has contributed to the growth of the organisation.

He said, “This Awards ceremony is dear to our hearts as a business, as we cherish the long-standing relationship between MTN and the Media.

The media has been our critics, our advocates, our sources of information, channels to educate our customers, industry policy analysts and advocates.”

Professor Kwame KariKari, a Media Activist and Educator, founder for Media Foundation for West Africa was the guest speaker for the ceremony and commended MTN for organizing the awards as its contribution to promoting high standards in journalism and public communications. In his address, Prof. Karikari reiterated the importance of professionalism in the practice of journalism in Ghana noting that journalists have a responsibility to lead enlightened public debates.

Some media umbrella bodies and individuals such as the National Media Commission, Ghana Journalists Association, Network Of Communications Reporters, Journalists For Business Advocacy ,Institute Of Economic and Financial Journalists (IFEJ),Media Foundation For West Africa, Sports Writers Association Of Ghana (SWAG),Private Newspaper Publishers Association, Nana Kwasi Gyan Apenteng and Nii Maale Adsei were honored for their various contributions to MTN over the years.

In attendance were the Former Dean of the school of Communications Studies Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo, President of IPR, Mawuko Afadzinu, Director of the Springboard Foundation, Comfort Ocran and Director Marketing and Sales at Graphic Communications Group Franklin Sowah.

The MTN Bright Media Awards competition was opened to all Ghanaian journalists to submit original works not previously published or broadcasted stories based on the topic: MTN Ghana – 25 Years of Brightening Lives.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Overall Winner

Samuel Dowuona

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS

Winner

Samuel Dowuona

1st Runner Up

Rev. Dr. Felix Dela Klutse

2nd Runner Up

Kofi Ahovi

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS

WINNER

Thomas Tetteh

1st Runner Up

Rosemond Adjetey

2nd Runner Up

Nana Adwoa Entsuah

TV CATEGORY WINNERS

Winner

Francisca Arhin

1st Runner Up

Kwaku Bolton

2nd Runner Up

Phil John Quartey



PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS

Winner

Ama Achiaa Baafi

1st Runner Up

Michael Abayateye

2nd Runner Up

Suleimana Mustapha

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services and Mobile Financial Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.