25th Anniversary of The Collapse of Fascism in Venezuela

Today is December 6th 2023, 25 years ago today in 1998 Commandant Hugo Chavez won the presidential elections in Venezuela with 56.20% of the votes. He represented the Fifth Republic Movement (MVR). He was the first leader after 40 years before the 1998 elections who had not come from Venezuela’s dominant political parties.

This is a day that should be celebrated as the day of the dawn of democracy and freedom in Latin America. No doubt the name Hugo Chavez is honoured today across the global village and it is now written in gold as the genius and revolutionary leader who fought for the enthronement of democracy and freedom in his country and beyond.

Until his painful death, Commandant Hugo Chavez spent his life trying to bring smiles to his country- men and women. He died on 5th March, 2013, but left behind a legacy that we are committed to preserve. The Bolivarian Project, Hugo Chavez initiated is a living testimony to the achievements within the short period he served as President of Venezuela. These achievements are too numerous to mention here. In short, he was the only leader who had the courage to make the ultimate sacrifice for the love of his people and humankind.

The legacy left behind by this genius Revolutionary leader is being strengthened by his successor, the constitutional President Nicolas Maduro, who despite vilification and misrepresentation in the corporate media, has continued the good works from where Commandant Chavez left before his death in 2013. It is uncommon for a politician to stand by the covenant of his former boss, with his people. But constitutional President Nicolas Maduro is doing exactly what is expected of a caring, responsible and selfless leader. With such valour, patriotic spirit and attitude being displayed by constitutional President Maduro, Venezuelan has reoccupied its rightful place in the global community.

Down with fascism!

Yes to democracy and freedom!!

Sender:

Chief Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

International Executive Director (IED) and,

President of the Governing Council

The Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity (HCIF-PFS)