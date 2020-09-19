Rev. Dr Nicholas Apreh Siaw, has been inducted into office as the 25th Principal of the Presbyterian College of Education at Akropong.

The principal, an ordained minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) until his appointment, was the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the Koforidua Technical University.

Rt.Rev.Professor JOY Mante, Moderator of the General Assembly of the PCG who performed the induction reminded him of the huge task ahead of him in maintaining the ethos of Presbyterianism even as the institution becomes a degree-awarding in line with government policy.

He reminded him that the PCE was the foundation of the history of Education in Ghana and the central focus of the impact of Presbyterian Education in society and therefore must live up to expectation.

The PCE was established in 1848 at Akropong by the Basel missionary to train Teacher/Catechists for missionary work and was the first higher educational institution in Ghana and second to Fourah Bay University in West Africa.

Dr Esther Ofei-Aboagye, Council Chairperson of the School said the weight of heritage and obligation to the Church coupled with the transition of the college called for a very well resourced principal.

That, she indicated ” the council is satisfied that the new principal is well qualified for the position and excited by his vision for the future of the College”.

Rev. Dr Siaw in his speech outlined his vision for the school and assured the Moderator that he was aware of the task ahead and that the ethos of Presbyterianism would be maintained in all circumstances.