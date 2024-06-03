25th TGMA Performances: Efya, Nacee Shine Alongside Hiplife Legends

The 25th anniversary of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) witnessed some incredible musical performances by some of Ghana’s most talented artistes, both recent and old.

Efya Nokturnal was unquestionably one of the night’s best performers, delivering a show-stopping performance that sent patrons into awe-inspiring moments.

Her entry on stage was a treat to witness, as she was lowered by a platform having demonstrated her distinct vocal prowess and singing abilities.

She was full of fire, with fans complimenting her incredible stagecraft and gorgeous clothes.

Nacee, who received this year’s Gospel Artiste of the Year award, gave an incredible performance with his crew, who started the show with some brass band sounds.

After performing his popular “Aseda” track live with his band, the veteran gospel artiste exhibited unique stagecraft which received massive applause from the audience.

Stonebwoy, the reigning Artiste of the Year, was quite cunning with his performance, opening in a traditional setting and performing his popular track “Manudzi,” which featured African music icon, Angélique Kidjo.

But the most unique aspect of the night’s performance was when some of Hiplife’s finest artistes took the stage to perform some of their timeless hit tracks.

First up was T Blaze, who reminded Ghanaians of some of ever-banging singles, “Wo Sisi Ye Wo Ya” and “Feeling No Ye Deep.”

Indeed, the audience was moved, singing along and applauding his musical performance and Mzbel’s follow-up.

Legendary Hiplife music duo Akatakyie also made a cameo on stage and sang one of their biggest songs, “Odo Esisi Me,” which featured rapper Pharaoh.

Two-time Artiste of the Year winner Okyeame Kwame also produced an amazing performance with the “Woso” hit tune while showing his acrobatics on stage.

Reggie Rockstone, the “Grand Papa” of Hiplife music, capped the nostalgia with a unique song performance that praised the work of Obrafour, Lord Kenya, and other outstanding Hiplife artistes.

He lauded Hiplife artiste for making the genre a success in its 30-year existence and was hopeful that the genre would continue to thrive beyond borders.