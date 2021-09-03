26 Health centres in Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis to undertake COVID-19 vaccination

Dr Yaw Ofori Yeboah, the Western Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, has called on the public to exercise restraint and not to crowd at the various COVID-19 vaccination centres.

“We have a whole September to carry out this exercise, please, let’s avoid overcrowding at facilities designated so that we will not defeat the purpose of the exercise,” he said.

Dr Yeboah gave the advice to mark the beginning of the Regional Exercise for the COVID-19 vaccination of people.

The Region would administer two kinds of vaccines; Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca.

The Regional Director encouraged those already on the AstraZeneca to go to the health facilities with the cards given them during the first dose plus a national Identity card for the second dose.

In the meantime, the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis has 26 centres where the vaccines would be taken.

Some of the centres the GNA visited showed enthusiastic Ghanaians ready to be vaccinated.