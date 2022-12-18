26 inducted into Chartered Institute of Leadership and Governance

The Chartered Institute of Leadership and Governance (CILG) Ghana Chapter, has inducted 26 members into office at their 2022 Induction and Annual Conference, held at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, in Accra.

The inductees were made up of professors, medical doctors, engineers, administrators, bankers, leaders, among others.

The 2022 induction, the fifth to be organised, was on the theme: “Building a Trustworthy Leadership for Global Transformation.”

Dr Genevieve Pearl Obuobi Duncan, Fellow of Chartered Institute of Leadership and Governance (FCILG), who performed the induction urged the inducted members to act responsibly towards the welfare and safety of all members of the institute, environment, and the community in general.

In a welcoming address, Dr Asare Bediako Adams, FCILG Country Director, said though the institute has not been in Ghana for long it has been able to attract the best of professionals from all sectors of the economy.

On achievements, he said CILG Ghana Chapter has, this year organized two continuing professional development seminars for its members.

“Our dynamic community is dedicated to promoting the welfare, interest, education and professional development of individuals whose prime responsibility is to provide leadership and governance both in the public and private sectors,” he said.

Dr Asare said among other notable awards of CILG, lifetime achievement award would honour individuals who have contributed in significant and diverse ways to the field of leadership studies.

According to him, as honourees of the award, recipients would be honoured at CILG induction and annual conference each year and inducted into the Leadership Legacy Hall of Fame project.

To the inductees, he said he hoped their membership in the professional body would empower them to provide the required leadership to lift their individual organisations and the nations to greater heights.

Delivering an address on the topic: “Ghana in the Midst of Global Crisis: The Role of Professional Leadership,” Major Dr Ebenezer Kwakye Agyemang (Rtd) said humanity was facing major global challenges that were transnational in nature and trans-institutional in solution.

He said most of the crises we face today were either created by professionals or were allowed to fester because of the complexity of professionals.

According to him, Ghana’s democratization and professional leadership have been touted as one of the professional success stories in Africa.

That notwithstanding, he said the democratic development of Ghana was still a work in progress.

Major Dr Agyemang said professional leadership and democratic deficits persist at all levels of governance including national, regional, and local.

He said as professional leaders, we are expected to have a vision, share that vision, and inspire others to support it to its realization.

“As professional leaders, we must create a shared vision for the future and viable strategic plans for the present guided by ethical values,” he said.

On his part, Brigadier General Daniel Kwadjo Frimpong (rtd), who was the special guest of honour, underscored the values of respect, integrity and setting example as leaders.

He urged the newly inducted members to respect one another up and down the ladder in the scheme of things, adding that we must exorcize the syndrome of “do you know who I am” from the system.

Brigadier General Frimpong urged all leaders to make themselves trustworthy which was not acquired overnight but built over the years.

Integrity, he said was a blend of honesty, sincerity and trust and called on the inductees to cultivate these values.

He said the best and purest form of leadership was by example and it would augur well if the inductees would stick to these core values.

He bemoaned the “pull him down” syndrome in the Ghanaian society, which he said does not augur well for the success of the Ghanaian entrepreneur, adding that we should shun the habit of supporting the foreigner more than the Ghanaian.

Dr Francis Sakodie Addo, Fellow of the institute, who was adjudged the 2022 CILG Personality of the Year. He received a citation and a golden plaque in his honour.

The CILG is a professional body established under the laws of the state of New Mexico, United States of America to build and implement leadership and governance skills in the administration of professional duties.

It is currently in 51 countries with professionals in different sectors of the economy.