26 newly gazetted chiefs inducted into Avenor Traditional Council

The Avenor Traditional Council, in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region, has inducted some 26 newly gazetted chiefs and queen mothers into the Traditional Council.

The traditional leaders included eight Queenmothers and 18 Chiefs, who received their gazette certificates in February this year.

The chiefs were sworn into the Traditional Council by Mrs Felicia Gandedzi, the Akatsi South Magistrate.

They took the Oath of membership and secrecy.

Togbe Doglo Anumah VI, Paramount Chief of Avenor Traditional Area and the President of the Avenor Traditional Council, congratulated the newly gazetted chiefs and urged them to help promote the development agenda, culture, and customs of Avenor.

He charged them to help champion the needed peaceful coexistence among the people of Avenor

Togbe Dorglo, who is also a member of the National House of Chiefs, stated the new members would be tasked to play some vital roles in decision making processes aimed at bringing progress to the Traditional Area.

He cautioned them to avoid engaging in the settlement of criminal cases but to allow the police and the law courts to handle them.

Some new members who spoke with the GNA pledged to abide by the regulations and rules of the Council for rapid growth.

Meanwhile, Mr Brian Mosko, a Canadian Philanthropist and Director of ‘The Sky is My Limit’ a Non-Governmental Organisation who was given a chieftaincy title as ‘Togbui Agama Dormenyo l’ for his philanthropic activities such as the construction of several boreholes within the Avenor enclave and beyond, was also sworn in as an honorary member of the Council.