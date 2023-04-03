26 players invited for international friendly matches against Algeria

Ghana’s senior female side, Black Queens will face Algeria in three international friendlies at the Accra Sports Stadium from April 5, 2023, to April 11, 2023.

Coach Nora Hauptle and her charges are on a rebuilding mission after defeating Togo and Benin early this year.

The Queens would play the Fennecs of Algeria at the Accra Sports Stadium to prove their preparedness ahead of upcoming tournaments.

The first match would take place on Wednesday, April 5 as Ghana face Algeria’s U-23 side before taking on the senior side on April 8, 2023, and April 11, 2023.

The 26 invited players would camp at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Swiss Gaffer, Nora Hauptle on her appointment as head coach, promised to build a solid team who would rise on the continent and win laurels for the west African side.

The selected players were made up of 12 foreign-based players and 14 home-based players.

The players are Achiaa Anasthesia, Amponsah Mary, Asantewaa Grace, Boaduwaa Doris, Egyir Janet, Issaka Lauratu, McCarthy Kerrie, Owusu Princess, Adubea Princella, Amponsah Ophelia, Assifuah Gifty, Boakye Portia, Eshun Linda, Konlan Fiindib Cynthia, Nyamekye Stella, Peterson-K. Patience and Tweneboa Justice.

The rest are Alhassan Adama, Appiah Martha, Badu Evelyne, Bugre Azumah, Issahaka Barikisu, Kusi Alice, Osei Victoria, Teye Suzzy Dede, and Yakubu Fiduos.