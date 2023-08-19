26 VRA, VLTC Recruits Pass Out At NAVTRAC

Story: Benjamin Makafui Attipoe, Nutekpor

Twenty-six (26) recruit guards from the Volta River Authority (VRA) and the Volta Lake Transport Company (VLTC) Limited have passed out at the Naval Training Command at Nutekpor in the South Tongu district of the Volta Region. The graduands, three (3) females, were taken through basic security training and procedures among others.

The Security Guards arrived at the Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC) on Friday, 7th July 2023, for the five-week intensive training exercise under the Security Guard Course 123. Out of this number, twenty (20) guards were chosen from the VRA, while the remaining six (6) were from the VLTC Limited.

The trainees had undergone a transformative experience, having acquired theoretical knowledge and hands-on exposure across various areas of para-military operations and security. Guided by the accomplished instructors of the NAVTRAC, the guards were taken through voice procedure to physical training, leadership to fire-fighting, naval drills as well as investigations. The trainees had embraced a diverse curriculum that had not only oriented them to the workings of the Navy but also acquainted them with the riverine operations as both institutions and the Navy worked in an identical environment.

The passing-out ceremony was attended by staff of the VRA, the VLTC, some relatives of the graduands as well as officers and ratings of NAVTRAC and the Ghana Navy. Commanding Officers of the NAVTRAC Schools were present. Also on parade was the 66th Artillery Regiment Band of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) from the Volta Barracks at Ho.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in charge of Services of the VRA, Ing. Ken Arthur noted that the graduation marked a significant milestone in the lives of the graduands, adding that they were not only adorned in their uniforms but also in the knowledge, discipline and dedication that they had cultivated throughout their training period.

He congratulated the graduands, saying their commitment, resilience, and hard work had brought them to the pivotal point of their employment with the VRA and the VLTC. ‘You have endured rigorous training, late nights, and countless challenges, emerging as a group of individuals who were not just ready to face the world but also poised to make an impact’, he intimated.

Mr. Arthur noted that the VRA and VLTC had a storied legacy, one that was closely intertwined with the prosperity of the country. He reminded the graduands of the responsibility they now carried on their shoulders, and pointed up that it would be about safeguarding infrastructure, assets, and the people among others. ‘As security guards, you are entrusted with protecting the critical components that powered the heart of the country’s economy and, by extension, the hopes and dreams of the citizens’, Mr. Arthur accentuated.

Engineer Arthur reminded the outgoing trainees that their role was not just about the physical security they would provide but also the embodiment of trust, reliability, and integrity, adding that their ability to adapt and respond effectively to new challenges would be key.

The Flag Officer Commanding the NAVTRAC, Commodore Bright Emmanuel Atiayao, lauded the graduating recruits for demonstrating their unwavering commitment and resilience and subsequently transcending the challenges that came their way. According to him, the path they had taken demanded sacrifices as well as disconnecting from their usual routines and embracing a lifestyle of discipline. ‘I commend you for rising to the occasion and emerging as capable and confident security personnel ready to tackle the responsibilities ahead’, the Flag Officer pointed out.

Commodore Atiayao was grateful to the Management of the VRA and VLTC for bestowing on the NAVTRAC the responsibility of conducting the training for the guards. He also thanked the team of officers, instructors, and medical staff who contributed their expertise and dedication to ensuring the success of the training.

Awards were presented to some guards who excelled in the five (5)-week exercise. Recruit Guard, William Kofi Okyere, came up tops as Best in Drills. The Best in Academic Award, with an average mark of 91.2, was received by Hubert Twumasi Agyei.