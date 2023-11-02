264 Civilians in Ukraine killed by Landmines

At least 264 civilians have been killed in landmine-related explosions in Ukraine since the start of the conflict with Russia, a specialized formation of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Since February 2022, at least 561 landmine incidents have occurred in Ukraine, also injuring 571 others, the State Special Transport Service said on Facebook.

Most of the incidents happened on farmland fields, roads, yards and forests, it said.

According to the Ukrainian government, about 174,000 square kilometers of the country’s territory is potentially littered with landmines and other unexploded ordnance.