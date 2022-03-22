27-man Black Stars Squad Against Nigeria Named

Black Stars Head Coach Otoo Addo has named a 27-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off encounter against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Roma youngster Felix Afene Gyan was among the new players called into the squad for the crucial upcoming double header.

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has also been named in Otto Addo’s squad despite reports of him not being available for the clash after missing out last Saturday’s game against Everton in the English FA Cup.

Accra Hearts of Oak defender Dennis Korsah was the only local player in the 27-man squad having received a late call up with first choice Baba Rahman ruled out having sustained an injury.

German-based fowards Kwasi Wriedt and Christopher Adjei have all received call-ups as both players play for Holstein Kiel and Bochum respectively.

Thomas Partey who has had a splendid season for Arsenal would captain the side in the absence of Dede Ayew who has been suspended for the two matches.

Kudus Mohammed and Richard Ofori who missed out on Ghana’s outing at the last African Cup of Nations make a return to the team.

Ghana would host the first leg encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, March 25, 2022 with the return fixture scheduled for Abuja four days later.

Below is the squad list for the Nigeria clash:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacot, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Lawrence Ati-zigi, Richard Ofori.

Defenders: Daniel Amartey, Denis Odoi, Andy Yiadom, Gideon Mensah, Dennis Korsah, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Abdul Mumin, Montari Kamaheni.

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Kudus Mohammed, Yaw Yeboah, Osman Bukari, Joseph Painstil, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Iddrisu Baba, Elisha Owusu, Edmund Addo.

Strikers: Jordan Ayew, Christopher Antwi Adjei, Kwasi Wriedt, Felix Afena Gyan.