27 past national officers of TEWU honoured

The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union, (TEWU) of Trade Union Congress-Ghana, has honoured 27 past national officers for their dedication and sacrifices in promoting the growth of the union.

The ceremony, which took place in Accra, saw the awardees, made up of 12 females and 15 males, presented with plaques that had inspirational and appreciative words, in addition to cash donations to every officer.

This was in a statement to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

Mr Mark Dankyira Korankye, the General Secretary, TEWU commended the officers for their gains in consolidating the achievements of the Union.

“We have had people sacrificing for the life of this Union. Some even to the extent of putting their jobs on the line, because as union leaders you are always being targeted. Some suffered denial of promotions, because they stood to in as Union leaders,” he said.

He said: “These services are invaluable and cannot be quantified. So, having sacrificed this much and having gone through a lot, we thought it wise that it was appropriate to bring them together and say “ayekooo” for the good work done.”

The gesture, he stated, would serve as motivation to the younger generation, that when they put their lives on the line for the sake of the union, they would not go unrewarded.

He urged all and sundry to be committed to the cause and growth of their organizations and expressed worry about the lack of patriotism and willingness to make sacrifices among the citizens.

Mr Korankye was hopeful that the programme would impact positively on the lives of the vulnerable and be a shining example of how to strive to bring the union to a higher level.

Mr Ambrose Yao Kwadzodza, the National Chairman, TEWU said: “We are happy to organise such an award ceremony, while they are alive. We are asking every young personality to be committed to the cause of their union.”

Mr Peter K.Lumor, former National Chairman, TEWU commended the organisers for the honour done them and urged the incoming leaders to exercise patience and be prepared to be mentored.

The past officers include Mr Lumor, First National Vice Chairman- Mr Bismark Bawah, Second National Vice Chairperson, Madam Florence Agyei-Wiredu, – First National Trustee- Mr. William Adjei-Twumasi and General Secretary- Mr Augustine Saakuur-Karbo.

Others were members of the National Executive Council, NEC; Finance Committee and TEWU Fund Board of Trustees.