27 people killed in road accidents in Zambia during Labor Day holiday

At least 27 people were killed and 62 others seriously injured in road accidents recorded during the Labor Day holiday in Zambia, the police said Friday.

The southern African nation recorded 298 road accidents during the Labor Day holiday, with 16 being fatal resulting in 27 deaths while 33 were serious accidents with 62 people being seriously injured.

Danny Mwale, the deputy public relations officer of the Police, said 70 other accidents were recorded as slight accidents in which 86 people suffered slight injuries, according to a statement.

The police spokesperson attributed most of the accidents to speeding, cutting in and misjudging clearance distance. Enditem