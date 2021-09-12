270 cataract cases recorded in Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira area

About 270 indigens within the Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency in the Western Region have been diagnosed with the cataract condition.

The cases were recorded after a two-week long exercise christened “Sight is everything” which registered more than 1,000 constituents from the various communities within the Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency.

It was the collaborative effort of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Eye Clinic, Nzema East Municipal Health Directorate, Himalayan Cataract Project of USA, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, AYA Community Centre Foundation and Saint Martin de Porres Hospital.

The 1,000 people were screened for various eye problems including cataract disease, offered free medication and educated on the importance of keeping the eyes safe from danger.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the area Mr. Kofi Arko Nokoe praised other distinguished personalities within the Nzemaland for their support to undertake the project.

“In fact, God bless my senior, Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah and the Doctors and nurses from KATH among others, who dedicated their precious time to provide free eye screening for my constituents,” he said.

Speaking on those who were diagnosed with the cataract condition, the MP promised free surgeries to prevent them from losing their sight totally.

Some the beneficiaries were full of praise and appreciation for the MPs for helping to save their sight and improving healthcare in the area.