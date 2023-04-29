275 MPs are Responsible for the Failure of National Health Insurance – PNC Secretary

The Bono Regional Secretary of People National Convention (PNC) Mr. Abdul Samad Nurudeen is blaming all the 275 Parliamentarians of being responsible for the imminent collapse of the Ghana’s National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu over the week said that the Scheme is no longer working, admitting that he no longer uses the service and prefers to pay for his medical treatment.

According to him, treatment given to NHIS card holders at the various facilities is below par, complaining bitterly that patients who are unable to pay are being denied access to medical services.

“I pay when I go to Ridge Hospital. I pay when I go to UGMC. I don’t even present my insurance card, he said.

Responding to Agyemang Manu’s admission of failure, the PNC Bono secretary in a Radio contribution said the Health Minister is equally responsible for the dire stress of the scheme, according to him, over the years all the health ministers continue to make unreasonable payments of huge sums of money to the legislators in the name of monitoring all the NHIA-sponsored projects under the District Health Directorates.

Mr. Samad Nurudeen stressed that instead of the Minister taking responsibility to make the Scheme functional by paying service providers and halting all the unnecessary payments to 275 MPs, the minister has rather chose to add salt to injury.

He said the scheme funds have been misappropriated by paying MPs to act as PROs for the scheme.

It will be recall that few years ago the Herald News Paper published the payment of a quarterly fee of GH¢8,000 each to the 275 Members of Parliament (MPs) which translate into GH¢32,000 annually working up to GH¢8, 800,000 each year from the drying coffers of the NHIS into the bank accounts and private pockets of the 275 lawmakers, however, the paper did not mention how long the payment to the MPs has been in place.

According to the Herald publication the NHIA, through one of its Communications Manager, Selorm Adonoo, confirmed the unreasonable payments to the legislators saying, this has been going on for some time now,adding it is meant for fuel, traveling allowances, hire experts and others things to help them (MPs) monitor NHIA-sponsored projects under the District Health Directorates.