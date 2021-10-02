278 new Lawyers Called to Ghana Bar

A total of 278 new layers, including a visually impaired person were on Friday called to the Bar at the 58th anniversary of the Ghana School of Law.

Officials on the high table, including; the Chief Justice Anin Yeboah, rose to applaud Odame Jones, the visually impaired, as he took his certificate.

The General Legal Council (GLC) annually convenes a formal meeting to enroll and call to the bar, candidates who successfully passed the Professional Law Examination organised by the Ghana School of Law, after their results were certified.

The Chief Justice, who is also the Chairman of the GLC, told the newly enrolled lawyers not to be led to instant fame by cutting corners.

He said as lawyers, they were to make their cases clear before the courts and not before the public.

“You must be truthful to your clients, the courts, the public and bar,” he said, adding that the Council wanted to see more lawyers in courts and not on social media.

The Chairman of GLC urged the lawyers to be guided by Proverbs 21:1 to help them avoid temptations.

“I believe that with integrity and hardwork, the sky will be the limit. Let your hard work and diligence speak for you so that you will not contravene the ethic of the profession.

“Demonstrate strong work ethics and be ready to make sacrifices,” he said.

Chief Justice Yeboah said good lawyers were not the ones who always won cases in court and admonished the new lawyers to resolve issues and provide solutions to their clients and organisation without resorting to unnecessary litigation.

“Great lawyers are those who preserve standards. They are those who are creative and reasonably provide solutions when disputes arise. Learn to think outside the box,” he said.

The Chief Justice told the audience that 1,045 students for the first time obtained 50 percent and above marks in this year’s entrance examination.

He said that led to the introduction of a triple track system, where students were clustered into three different groups on three different campuses, with efforts at addressing admission issues.

Adomako Samuel Pinaman was adjudged the student with the best all round performance in the Professional Law Examination (John Mensah Sarbah Memorial Prize).

He was also adjudged the best Student in Law Practice and Legal Accounting.

Hamida Al-Hassan was adjudged the best student in Advocacy and legal Ethics, Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), Company and Commercial Practice.

Ama Aboagye Dacosta was adjudged the best Student in Civil Procedure while Gifty Priscilla Okai was adjudged best student in Criminal Procedure.

Akua Nyantakyiww-Sarpong and Edna Nana Adwoa Ampah were adjudged best students in Interpretation of Deeds and Statutes and Conveyance and Drafting respectively.

Akua Adjeibea Ameley and Soung Jacob Zurobire were adjudged best students in Family Law and Practice and Law of Evidence respectively.