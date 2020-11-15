Kenya’s national carrier, Kenya Airways (KQ) has reaffirmed its stature as the Pride of Africa by being named Africa’s leading Airline Brand 2020, Africa’s Leading Airline – Business Class and Africa’s Leading Airline – Economy Class at this year’s prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA).

KQ’s win in these prestigious WTA awards is a clear demonstration the airline’s commitment to deliver world-class service with an African touch.

Commenting on the awards, Allan Kilavuka, Kenya Airways Group Chief Executive Officer and MD stated: “Our customers are at the heart of everything that we do and we are honored to be recognised by them.

This is an acknowledgement of the hard work that the KQ team continues to engage in to make a positive difference and ensure we create a memorable experience whenever our customers interact with us.. These awards reflect everyone’s hard work and dedication to ensure Kenya Airways sets world-class standards across all our touchpoints with our customers.”

Kenya also received recognition for its tantalising cocktail of epic savannah landscapes, immense herds of wildlife and palm-fringed beaches, by being voted Africa’s Leading Destination, whilst Nairobi was named Africa’s Leading Business Travel Destination; with Kenyatta International Convention Centre winning the award for Africa’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre.

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s top travel, tourism and hospitality brands. Votes were cast by travel industry professionals and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.

Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, said: “Our winners represent the very best of Africa’s travel and tourism sector and my congratulations to each of them. They have all demonstrated remarkable resilience in a year of unprecedented challenges.”

He added: “The World Travel Awards 2020 programme received a record number of votes cast by the public. This shows that the appetite for travel and tourism has never been stronger and bodes well for the industry’s future as the global recovery begins.”