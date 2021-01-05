At least 28 people were killed while 31 others were seriously injured during road traffic accidents that occurred in Zambia during the New Year period, the police said on Monday.

Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata-Katongo said 225 road traffic accidents were recorded during the 2021 New Year holiday out of which 22 were fatal in which 28 people were killed while 27 were serious road traffic accidents in which 31 people were seriously injured.

She added that the accidents recorded this year shows an increase of 124 accidents compared with the same period last year. Enditem