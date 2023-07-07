28 people killed in Zambia road accidents during holiday season

At least 28 people were killed and 190 others injured in Zambia during the holiday season, the police said on Wednesday.

Danny Mwale, the police deputy spokesperson, said the country recorded 308 traffic accidents during the Heroes and Unity holiday from July 1 to July 4.

He said 18 accidents were recorded as fatal in which 109 people were seriously injured, adding that 66 accidents were recorded as slight in which 81 people suffered slight injuries.

According to the police spokesperson, the number of accidents recorded this year has increased compared to the same period last year.

He attributed the increase in road accidents this year to low compliance levels by road users and human errors such as excessive speed, misjudging clearance distance, cutting in, and failing to keep to the near side.