287 Senior and Junior Cadets of GRA Customs pass out

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Friday passed out a total of 287 senior and junior cadets.

The cadets, who were enrolled at the GRA Academy at Kpetoe in March 2021, included 79 senior cadets and 208 junior cadets.

They all passed basic paramilitary and customs courses and the parade contingent included a Special Forces unit.

Mr Junior Appiah Warden, Commandant of the Academy, administered oaths of allegiance at a ceremony held at the academy and which was restricted to meet COVID-19 protocols.

Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd), Commissioner of the Customs Division, reviewed the parade and conferred on senior cadets the ranks of Assistant Revenue Officers.

He said their entry into the Service was considered strategic as it reached to conquer the 60 billion cedis revenue target for the year.

“We are supposed to collect at least 60 billion cedis. We are trailing, the customs division is trailing, the entire GRA is trailing, so we have no time to spend,” the Commissioner said.

He said the officers would be deployed to units in a week and urged them to commit to helping build the revenue base for national development.

Col Damoah (Rtd) used the occasion to urge officers to develop versatility on the job to make themselves more accessible and excel in their duties.

Ernest Frimpong Opoku and Michael Eshun were awarded overall best trainees among senior cadets and junior cadets respectively.

Senior Cadet Nana Sakyiwaa Sarkodie, who commanded the parade, was awarded best in drill and best female trainee.