28year-old Scrap collector fined GhC600.00 for unlawful entry

A Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro has convicted and sentenced a scrap collector, Alhaji Mohammed,, 28, to a fine of GhC600.00 for unlawful entry which led to his appropriating a Samsung Galaxy A10 mobile phone valued at GhC1000.00.

Mohammed was charged with stealing and unlawful entry, but the Court acquitted him of the first charge after he pleaded guilty with explanation.

The Court presided over Mr Samuel Djanie Kotey maintained the charge of unlawful entry and directed for him to sign a bond to be of good behaviour, in addition to serving two months prison term in default of paying the fine.

Police Inspector (P/Inspt.) Emmanuel Asare told the Court that, both the complainant, one Victoria Akomah, a teacher, and the convict live at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region.

He said about 0930 hours on Thursday, November 17, 20222 while school was in session, the school’s matron, a witness in the case placed her Samsung Galaxy A10 mobile phone on a dining table while performing her duties.

P/Inspt. Asare said the convict entered the school premises unnoticed to steal the phone, adding that, a second witness saw the convict leaving the compound with the phone and therefore raised an alarm.

He said convict after the act fled but luck eluded him as some of the teachers and people nearby chased and arrested him.

P/Inspt. Asare said convict was taken to the Police Station at Dormaa-Ahenkro where he was detained to assist in investigations, he admitted the offence during interrogation and was charged accordingly.