29 arrested in South Africa over identity fraud

South African police have arrested 29 people for fraudulently acquiring passports, an official said Friday.

“Authorities pounced on the unsuspecting perpetrators allegedly operating and processing information as well as photos into the Home Affairs system in order to create fraudulent passports,” said Siya Qoza, spokesperson of the Department of Home Affairs.

“It was reported that the alleged ringleader utilized South Africans’ identity numbers and fingerprints to manipulate the system and use the foreign nationals’ photos to create fraudulent passports,” he said.

In the operation Thursday night, Qoza said, the police also seized 45,000 rand (3,088 U.S. dollars) in cash and three vehicles that were used as transportation for the suspects.

“Further investigation led the team to the alleged kingpin’s house at Northcliff in Randburg, where his wife and more fraudulent passports were found,” the spokesperson said.

The wife was also arrested and charged for possession of suspected fraudulent documents, he said.

“Investigation continues and outstanding suspects are sought,” Qoza added. Enditem