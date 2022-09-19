29 winners will each be awarded US$100k in the African Youth Adaptation competition

Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program aims to address the triple impacts of Covid-19, climate change and the economy

African Youth Adaptation competition this week launched ‘call for applications’. Young entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 35 are invited to submit their business plans through the official submission portal, according to organisers. At least 29 winners will each be awarded $100,000 and will receive capacity-building training, mentorship and coaching.

Moreover, the Global Center on Adaptation, African Development Bank and Climate Investment Funds have launched a call for applications for the second edition of the African Youth Adaptation Solutions (YouthADAPT) Challenge. YouthADAPT is an annual competition that invites young entrepreneurs and micro, small, and medium enterprises in Africa to submit innovative solutions and business ideas that have the potential to drive climate change adaptation and resilience across the continent.

The commercially viable business or product must not be in widespread use. In addition, the 29 winners will each be awarded $100,000 and will receive training, mentorship and coaching to support their climate change adaptation innovation in their communities and across Africa. The objective of the competition is in line with one of the pillars of the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program (AAAP). AAAP is a strategic partnership between the Global Center on Adaptation and the African Development Bank. It aims to address the triple impacts of Covid-19, climate change and the economy, organisers add.

Applicants must be 18 to 35 years old. Their venture must be youth-led and deliver solutions that address a real-life challenge. They must be registered and operating in Africa, and able to show revenues for at least two years. 50% of the finalists will be women-owned or women-led enterprises.

Apply by visiting the application portal (https://bit.ly/3LpDqgp). The closing date for applications is October 4, 2022.