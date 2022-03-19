29 year-old Driver Sentenced 10 years For Defilement

A 29-year-old driver who impregnated a 15-year-old girl at La Wireless in Accra, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Justice Shamo Abbey, charged with defilement, pleaded not guilty.

He also denied being responsible for the pregnancy.

A DNA test conducted, however, revealed that he was the one responsible for the pregnancy.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Christina Cann, also found him guilty at the end of the trial and sentenced him accordingly.

Prosecuting Inspector Opoku Aniagyei said the complainant was a 64-year-old food vendor and grandmother of the victim.

Inspector Aniagyei said the complainant and the convict resided at La Wireless, Accra.

The prosecution said during the month of October 2020, Abbey lured the victim into his room and had sex with her and after the act, he told the victim not to tell anyone.

It said on the second occasion, Abbey asked the victim to come into his room to have a look at something and defiled her again.

The prosecution said on January 28, 2021, the victim informed her uncle’s wife of her ordeal after she had detected some changes in her.

It said the matter was reported to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit in the Greater Accra Region and a medical form was issued to the victim to seek medical care.