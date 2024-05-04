29-Year-Old Ghanaian Artist To Break Paint-A-Thon Record

Source: Martin Kwame Henyoh

Mubarikatu Issaka, a resident of Akwatia in the Eastern region is attempting to break the longest individual painting marathon at the Xtreme pub in Akwatia.

Popularly known as ‘Artist Barry’, the 29-year-old is expected to set another Guinness World Record for the longest Paint-a-thon.

The current record holder, Nigerian art student, Chancellor Ahaghotu, shattered a decade-old record for the longest painting marathon in January this year, completing a continuous 100-hour painting session, the Guinness World Records (GWR) announced on its website.

Artist Barry as of today, May 4 has done more than 90 hours out of the targeted 130 and more hours she hopes to achieve in six days.

As with all marathon record-breaking attempts, the challenger is permitted a five-minute break for every continuous hour of activity or a twenty (20) minute break when accumulated for four hours.

Her Sister, Barisa Isaaka who speaks for the artist disclosed that she got the approval to embark on the journey of breaking the record sometime in December last year, but had to postpone it due to a lack of preparation.

“Somewhere in December she told me she wanted to embark on this journey so I encouraged her to apply and she did. Initially, she had wanted to do this in February but needed enough time to prepare, that’s why we decided to start now,” she explained.

For now, Mubarikatu is receiving sponsorship from Mr.Twum Barima, a successful miner in Akwatia, individuals, and other philanthropists.